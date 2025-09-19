Epack Prefab Tech IPO opens on Sep 24; here's all you need to know

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPS thermocol blocks, sheets, and shaped packaging items manufacturer Epack Prefab Technologies is scheduled to open for public subscription on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. The company aims to raise ₹504 crore through the offering, which comprises both a fresh issue and an offer for sale of equity shares.

The bidding for the anchor investors is slated to take place ahead of the public launch, on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

As investors await the subscription window to open, here are some key details from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO issue structure

The public issue is a book-built offering consisting of a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹410.71 crore. It also includes an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters expected to divest equity shares estimated to be worth approximately ₹93.29 crore.

Epack Prefab Technologies has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). Epack Prefab Technologies IPO lot size, price band The public offering will be available at a price band of ₹194–204 per equity share, with a lot size of 58 shares. Therefore, investors can bid for a minimum of 58 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,892. A retail investor may bid for a maximum of 13 lots, or 754 shares, amounting to ₹1,53,816.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP As of now, trading of unlisted shares of Epack Prefab Technologies has not started in the grey market, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Consequently, there is no grey market premium (GMP) data available at this time. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment date, listing date The public offering will remain open for subscription until Friday, September 26, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 29, 2025, with shares expected to be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO objective The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale component; the funds from this portion will go to the selling shareholders. As stated in the company’s RHP: “Each of the Promoter/ Promoter Group Selling Shareholders will be entitled to its respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting its proportion of the Offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon.” The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to finance capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Alwar, Rajasthan, for the production of continuous sandwich insulated panels and pre-engineered steel buildings. It will also finance capital expenditure for the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh to increase capacity for pre-engineered steel buildings.

Additionally, the proceeds will be used for the repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, as well as for general corporate purposes. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO registrar, lead managers KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO, while Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. About Epack Prefab Technologies Incorporated in 1999, Epack Prefab Technologies operates in two key business verticals. In the Pre-Fab Business, the company provides complete turnkey solutions including design, manufacturing, installation, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated structures across both domestic and international markets.