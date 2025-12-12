Home / Markets / News / Equity markets rise on Fed cut, trim weekly losses despite rupee fall

Equity markets rise on Fed cut, trim weekly losses despite rupee fall

Benchmarks ended higher after the US Fed's rate cut lifted risk sentiment, but the rupee hit fresh lows and FPI selling persisted, keeping Sensex and Nifty down for the week

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo
The Fed lowered its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points earlier this week but signalled a pause in further easing, saying it would “carefully assess incoming data” before considering additional adjustments.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Benchmark indices ended higher on Friday, helping pare weekly losses as global sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut. The Sensex rose 450 points, or 0.5 per cent, to close at 85,268, while the Nifty advanced 148 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 26,047. Despite the rebound over the past two trading sessions, both indices logged a weekly decline of 0.5 per cent amid persistent profit-booking at higher levels.
 
What did the Fed signal after cutting rates this week?
 
The Fed lowered its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points earlier this week but signalled a pause in further easing, saying it would “carefully assess incoming data” before considering additional adjustments. The guidance tempered expectations of a rapid global easing cycle but still buoyed risk sentiment.
 
Why did the rupee hit a fresh low despite the market rebound?
 
However, currency pressures continued. Uncertainty surrounding a potential trade deal with the US and sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pushed the rupee to a fresh low of 90.56 during the session. It closed at 90.42, taking its depreciation for the year to 5.3 per cent against the dollar. FPIs have offloaded Rs 1.6 trillion worth of equities so far in 2025, including Rs 17,955 crore in December alone, amid weak corporate earnings and doubts over trade negotiations.
 
How did trade tensions add to volatility this week?
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump this week as India seeks relief from punitive 50 per cent tariffs imposed by Washington — another factor adding to market volatility.
 
What has shaped Indian equities’ moves through the year?
 
Indian equities have grappled with sluggish earnings and trade tensions for much of the year. A rebound in recent months, aided by stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and optimism over a potential trade breakthrough, has been repeatedly capped by profit-taking whenever indices approached record highs. A shift away from artificial intelligence-linked counters and expectations of a synchronised global easing cycle have supported the market since October.
 
Which sectors led gains, and what did strategists say?
 
“Global risk appetite improved after the US Fed rate cut, boosting liquidity optimism and lifting domestic equities despite the rupee hitting record lows and continued FPI outflows. Auto, metals, consumer durables, and realty led the gains, while FMCG and PSU banks underperformed. Broader indices are showing buying interest, bouncing back after recent consolidation,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
 
Market breadth was strong, with 2,552 stocks advancing and 1,642 declining on the BSE.
 
What are the key levels to watch on the Nifty now?
 
“Nifty has decisively crossed the immediate hurdle near 25,950, corresponding to the 20-DEMA. Sustaining above this level will be crucial for extending the recovery and inching toward the record high again. We continue to advocate a stock-specific trading approach, with preference for banking, auto, metal and pharma pockets, while selectively exploring opportunities in other sectors,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president, research, Religare Broking.
 
Which Sensex stocks contributed most, and which dragged?
 
Among Sensex constituents, Bharti Airtel rose 1.5 per cent and contributed the most to the index’s gains, followed by Larsen & Toubro, which advanced 1.7 per cent. FMCG major Hindustan Unilever and ITC fell 1.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, and were the biggest drag on market performance.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE, India Post ink agreement to take mutual fund deeper into rural India

Silver prices can rally 20% to Rs 240,000/kg in 2026: Axis Securities

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 450 pts higher; Nifty at 26,047; Metal, realty lead rally

Silver prices breach ₹2-lakh milestone as 2025 rally soars to nearly 130%

BHEL soars 4%, nears 52-week high; brokerages predict up to 29% more upside

Topics :Stock Market Newsequity marketNifty 50

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story