Equity markets rise on Fed cut, trim weekly losses despite rupee fall

Benchmark indices ended higher on Friday, helping pare weekly losses as global sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut. The Sensex rose 450 points, or 0.5 per cent, to close at 85,268, while the Nifty advanced 148 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 26,047. Despite the rebound over the past two trading sessions, both indices logged a weekly decline of 0.5 per cent amid persistent profit-booking at higher levels.

What did the Fed signal after cutting rates this week?

The Fed lowered its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points earlier this week but signalled a pause in further easing, saying it would “carefully assess incoming data” before considering additional adjustments. The guidance tempered expectations of a rapid global easing cycle but still buoyed risk sentiment.

Why did the rupee hit a fresh low despite the market rebound? However, currency pressures continued. Uncertainty surrounding a potential trade deal with the US and sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pushed the rupee to a fresh low of 90.56 during the session. It closed at 90.42, taking its depreciation for the year to 5.3 per cent against the dollar. FPIs have offloaded Rs 1.6 trillion worth of equities so far in 2025, including Rs 17,955 crore in December alone, amid weak corporate earnings and doubts over trade negotiations. How did trade tensions add to volatility this week?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump this week as India seeks relief from punitive 50 per cent tariffs imposed by Washington — another factor adding to market volatility. What has shaped Indian equities’ moves through the year? Indian equities have grappled with sluggish earnings and trade tensions for much of the year. A rebound in recent months, aided by stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and optimism over a potential trade breakthrough, has been repeatedly capped by profit-taking whenever indices approached record highs. A shift away from artificial intelligence-linked counters and expectations of a synchronised global easing cycle have supported the market since October.

Which sectors led gains, and what did strategists say? “Global risk appetite improved after the US Fed rate cut, boosting liquidity optimism and lifting domestic equities despite the rupee hitting record lows and continued FPI outflows. Auto, metals, consumer durables, and realty led the gains, while FMCG and PSU banks underperformed. Broader indices are showing buying interest, bouncing back after recent consolidation,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services. Market breadth was strong, with 2,552 stocks advancing and 1,642 declining on the BSE. What are the key levels to watch on the Nifty now?