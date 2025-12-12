BSE, India Post ink agreement to take mutual fund deeper into rural India

BSE on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, to distribute mutual fund products through India Post’s nationwide network. The association is aimed at deepening financial inclusion in rural and semi-urban India through India Post’s extensive postal network.

Under the three-year agreement, selected postal employees and agents will be trained and certified as mutual fund distributors and will offer products using StAR MF — BSE’s MF distribution platform.

With over 164,000 post offices, India Post is expected to provide last-mile connectivity, helping push investor education and access to modern financial products.