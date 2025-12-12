Home / Markets / News / BSE, India Post ink agreement to take mutual fund deeper into rural India

BSE, India Post ink agreement to take mutual fund deeper into rural India

With over 164,000 post offices, India Post is expected to provide last-mile connectivity, helping push investor education and access to modern financial products

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
BSE on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, to distribute mutual fund products through India Post’s nationwide network. The association is aimed at deepening financial inclusion in rural and semi-urban India through India Post’s extensive postal network.
 
Under the three-year agreement, selected postal employees and agents will be trained and certified as mutual fund distributors and will offer products using StAR MF — BSE’s MF distribution platform.
 
With over 164,000 post offices, India Post is expected to provide last-mile connectivity, helping push investor education and access to modern financial products.
 
BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said the collaboration combines BSE’s technology-led distribution with India Post’s unparalleled reach to empower millions of citizens.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Silver prices can rally 20% to Rs 240,000/kg in 2026: Axis Securities

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 450 pts higher; Nifty at 26,047; Metal, realty lead rally

Silver prices breach ₹2-lakh milestone as 2025 rally soars to nearly 130%

BHEL soars 4%, nears 52-week high; brokerages predict up to 29% more upside

Will Brent crude oil prices crash to $50 a barrel mark in 2026?

Topics :Mutual FundBSERural India

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story