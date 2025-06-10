Home / Markets / News / Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data

Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data

What's particularly encouraging is the rise in hybrid categories-especially arbitrage, BAFs, and multi-asset funds, experts said.

Mutual Funds
Mutual Funds
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Flows to the equity mutual fund (MF) schemes dropped 21.6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in May 2025 to Rs 19,013.12 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday. 
 
In March 2025, flows to equity MFs stood at Rs 25,082 crore, but had dropped to a 12-month low of Rs 24,269.26 crore in April 2025, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in the backdrop of geopolitical conflict between India and Pakistan, and uncertainty surrounding US tariffs, AMFI data showed.  CLICK HERE FOR AMFI'S DETAILED FACTSHEET
 
"The dip in large-cap and flexi-cap inflows reflects near-term caution, but attractive valuations in large-caps could lead to renewed interest. Mid- and small-cap flows have also eased slightly, though long-term investor appetite for these segments remains intact," said Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).  Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions stood at a record Rs 26,688 crore in May, with the number of contributing accounts rising to an all-time high of 8.56 crore. Number of new SIPs registered in May 2025 stood at 59,14,788, AMFI said.
 
What’s particularly encouraging is the rise in hybrid categories—especially arbitrage, BAFs, and multi-asset funds—indicating that investors are using these as strategic tools to stay invested while managing short-term volatility. 
 
"Arbitrage funds, in particular, are being seen as a safe space to temporarily park funds ahead of further deployment. Overall, investors appear to be making balanced and thoughtful allocation decisions across asset classes, aligned with their risk appetite and investment horizons,” Borthakur added. 
Smallcap funds are getting lower allocations due to valuation concerns, analysts said, sector funds, on the other hand, are still getting a positive traction.
 
"Investors should be cautious while allocating being conscious of valuations in the popular sectors. If they pay attention to the PE ratios of the funds they are allocating to it will help rational capital allocation and lower chances of sectoral or thematic bubbles. The outflows from debt funds shows that investors are clear that there is better upside in equities than debt from a interest cutting cycle,” said Vikas Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade in thin range; Adani shares gain, rail-related mixed

What sparked a 6% rally in Zee Entertainment share price today? Details

Premium

L&T Finance share price soars 45% so far in 2025; what's behind the rally?

Karamtara Engineering gets Sebi nod for ₹1,750 cr IPO; check key details

Rites shares gain 3% on winning $2.9 million international order

Topics :Indian Mutual Fund IndustryEquity Mutual FundsIndia's equity mutual fundsMutual Fund investmentsAmfi

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story