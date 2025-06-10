Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data

Flows to the equity mutual fund (MF) schemes dropped 21.6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in May 2025 to Rs 19,013.12 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR AMFI'S DETAILED FACTSHEET In March 2025, flows to equity MFs stood at Rs 25,082 crore, but had dropped to a 12-month low of Rs 24,269.26 crore in April 2025, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in the backdrop of geopolitical conflict between India and Pakistan, and uncertainty surrounding US tariffs, AMFI data showed.

"The dip in large-cap and flexi-cap inflows reflects near-term caution, but attractive valuations in large-caps could lead to renewed interest. Mid- and small-cap flows have also eased slightly, though long-term investor appetite for these segments remains intact," said Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India). Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions stood at a record Rs 26,688 crore in May, with the number of contributing accounts rising to an all-time high of 8.56 crore. Number of new SIPs registered in May 2025 stood at 59,14,788, AMFI said.