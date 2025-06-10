Rites shares gain 3% on winning $2.9 million international order

Shares of Rites rose nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company landed a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from a South American country for $2.9 million.

Shares of the company have recovered over 55 per cent from their March lows of ₹192.4. The counter has fallen 3.8 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Rites has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,579.12 crore, according to BSE data.

Rites wins $2.9 million international contract in Guyana

Rites secured a LoA from the Ministry of Public Works, Co-operative Republic of Guyana , for a key infrastructure project, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The contract involves construction supervision for the extension of the East Bank–East Coast Road Project Phase 2 (Eccles to Providence), along with additional work under an existing assignment.

The project is international in nature and spans 18 months of construction supervision, followed by a 12-month defects liability period. The contract is valued at approximately $2.91 million (excluding taxes).

Rites confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions, and there is no promoter or group company interest in the awarding entity, it said in the statement.