What sparked a 6% rally in Zee Entertainment share price today? Details

Zee Entertainment share price: Zee Entertainment share price jumped as much 6.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹135.50 per share on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

However, by 12:50 PM, Zee Entertainment shares were off day’s high, and were trading 3.41 per cent higher at ₹131.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was flat with a positive bias at 82,480.88 levels.

Why were Zee Entertainment shares in demand today?

Zee Entertainment shares were in demand after the company announced a strategic partnership with Bullet, a content and technology start-up co-founded by Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah.

Bullet has built India's first Micro-Drama app, featuring short, vertical-format episodes aimed at younger audiences. Saurabh Kushwah, co-founder and chief technology & product officer, Bullet said, “The convergence of creators, technology, and storytelling is reshaping digital entertainment. At Bullet, we are building a platform that not only entertains but also enables. With gamified layers, AI-backed content ops, and a creator-first ecosystem, we’re shaping the future of MicroDrama in India—and beyond.” Under the pact, Zee Entertainment will invest in or acquire a stake in Bullet as part of its push to strengthen its content and technology offerings. The Bullet app will launch within the ZEE5 platform, using its existing user base to distribute short-form, multi-language content. It will offer creator-led stories, gamified features, and AI-driven personalisation and pricing models to enhance viewer engagement and monetisation.

Moreover, Bullet will benefit from ZEE5’s advanced content technology, robust analytics infrastructure, and large, active user base. ZEE5’s insights into consumer behaviour, content performance, and scalable technology will support Bullet’s growth and effectiveness. The partnership also aligns with Zee Entertainment’s strategy to expand its digital content portfolio, tap into evolving consumption patterns, and explore new growth areas such as short-form entertainment. Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ spokesperson said, “As the digital ecosystem grows exponentially, we are constantly identifying several value-accretive opportunities to drive scale. Our strategic partnership with Bullet aims to build a competitive advantage for the future by identifying innovative formats and scaling them through our platforms to drive stronger monetization. We believe that short-form storytelling serves as a powerful way to engage younger audiences and by integrating the micro-drama experience within the ZEE5 ecosystem, we are further strengthening the value proposition for consumers as we accelerate our digital growth strategy across languages.”

About Zee Entertainment Zee Entertainment Enterprises is among India’s largest media and entertainment companies, with a presence in television broadcasting, digital content, film production, and music. Founded in 1992, Zee became the country’s first private satellite TV channel and has since grown into a global brand. It operates over 80 television channels in more than 10 languages, reaching audiences across over 190 countries and more than 1.3 billion viewers. The company’s OTT platform, ZEE5, plays a key role in its digital strategy, offering original shows, movies, and live TV in multiple languages and formats to cater to India’s diverse and mobile-first audience.