Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

Zydus Lifesciences, in particular, has been scaling 52-week highs with momentum staying highly elevated. Also, Aurobindo Pharma shares have seen a steeper rise, with aggressive chart structures.

Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Selective midcap stocks are displaying robust momentum on technical charts and are poised to align the bullishness seen in the benchmark indices procured in recent sessions.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences, in particular, have been scaling 52-week highs with momentum staying highly elevated. Also, Aurobindo Pharma shares have seen a steeper rise, with aggressive chart structures. 
To add to this list, Bata India, Bank of India and Escorts have conquered crucial barriers and are set to emerge as the front runners in coming sessions.

