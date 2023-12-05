Home / Markets / News / ESMA in 'active' talks with RBI to resolve Clearing Corporation impasse

ESMA in 'active' talks with RBI to resolve Clearing Corporation impasse

After the global financial crisis of 2008, the European Union in 2012 had adopted new market infrastructure regulations in order to strengthen and safeguard systems

Premium
Photo: Shutterstock
Manojit Saha Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) is in “active” discussions with the Indian regulators for a possible pact that could end the deadlock over European banks’ participation in the domestic bond and derivatives markets.

“Esma is currently actively engaged in negotiations with the Indian authorities regarding a potential EMIR (European Market Infrastructure Regulation)-compliant MoU,” a spokesperson for the European Union's securities watchdog told Business Standard over email.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on the contours of negotiations, especially regarding inspection, audit, and potentially penalising domestic central counterparties, on which the RBI has reservations. “…any possible MoU will need to be compliant with the EMIR,” the spokesperson said.

The EMIR is an obligation to report all derivatives to trade repositories; a central clearing obligation for eligible OTC derivatives; measures to reduce counterparty credit risk and operational risk for bilaterally cleared OTC derivatives; as well as common rules for central counterparties (CCPs) and for trade repositories. An email sent to the RBI did not elicit any response till the time of going to the press.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank of England (BoE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the imbroglio over British banks’ participation in the Indian bond and derivatives markets.

The MoU will enable the BoE to assess the application of Clearing Corporation of India for recognition as a third-country Central Counterparty (CCP), which is a prerequisite for UK-based banks to clear transactions through CCIL.

ESMA has recently concluded new MoUs with the Chilean, Chinese, Colombian, Indonesian, Malaysian and Taiwanese authorities and the US SEC, the spokesperson said. “25 EMIR-compliant MoUs with authorities all over the globe covering 39 TC-CCPs are currently recognised by ESMA.”

In October 2022, ESMA said it would de-recognise six Indian clearing houses, including CCIL, which hosts the trading platform for government bonds and overnight indexed swaps. The decision was taken after the RBI’s refusal to permit foreign entities the right of audit and inspection of CCIL. Some of the foreign banks got a reprieve after French and German regulators deferred the de-recognition exercise till October 2024.

Banks that will benefit if the RBI and ESMA come to an understanding are Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Société Générale, and BNP Paribas.

After the global financial crisis of 2008, the European Union in 2012 had adopted new market infrastructure regulations in order to strengthen and safeguard systems. The new regulations call for third-country central counterparties to be approved by ESMA. US-based banks are already excluded from certain derivative products in India as the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has not recognised CCIL as a derivatives clearing organisation.

In a speech last year, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said there had been a tendency of developed economies to contain the risk of their entities by attempting to maintain control of regulation and risk management practices of third countries.

“This amounts to an unfortunate interference in the regulatory architecture in India, especially given the fact that these Indian entities meet relevant global standards, set by Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI)-IOSCO,” he had said, adding all regulated entities understood the costs and constraints of compliance.

The Indian regulator had made it clear that it considered such actions of overseas regulators as extrajudicial overreach.




Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

No stopping the bulls: Sensex races past 69K, Nifty50 nears 21,000 mark

Adani Group stocks soar as US dubs Hindenburg allegations irrelevant

NSE likely to defer the internal deadline for trading hour extension

BSE Power index surges nearly 5%; NTPC, Adani Power, ABB hit new peaks

DCB Bank gains 5% as Aga Khan Fund mulls fund infusion of $10 million

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaEuropean MarketsEuropean Central BankBank of England

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story