Euro rallies alongside safe havens as Trump tariffs rattle markets

Investors bought the euro and poured into safe havens such as the yen and Swiss franc on Monday as the market rout from US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs deepened and fears of a global recession grew.

Global markets were sent into a tailspin on Monday as Asian stocks and Wall Street futures plunged and investors wagered that the mounting risk of a deep economic downturn could lead to a cut in US interest rates as early as May.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the Swedish and Norwegian crowns, all tumbled against the dollar.

But the dollar in turn fell against safe haven currencies, down 0.75 per cent against the yen to 145.790, after tumbling more than 1.4 per cent earlier in the session, as it extended its 2 per cent slide against the Japanese currency from last week.

"The big theme has been selling USD/JPY because it's a good US recession proxy and it's a good US yields proxy and US yields tanked," said Brent Donnelly, president of market maker and analytics firm Spectra Markets.

The dollar also hit its lowest in six months on the Swiss franc and was last down 1.15 per cent at 0.8505.

Both the yen and the franc have emerged as significant winners in the aftermath of Trump's latest tariff salvo as investors dump riskier assets and flock to safe havens in a move that has also seen gold and government bonds catch a bid.

The other winner was the euro, which gained 0.5 per cent to $1.1018 and hovered near six-month highs.

"The euro has certainly performed really quite well over the last couple of days since we've heard about the tariffs," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"Maybe that's related to the euro zone current account position, or maybe it's just related to investors still moving out of US assets and still not quite sure where they should be moving their money to."

While the dollar is also typically known to be a safe haven asset, that status seems to be eroding as uncertainty over tariffs and concern over their impact on US growth intensify.

European Union countries will seek to present a united front in the coming days against Trump's tariffs, likely approving a first set of targeted countermeasures on up to $28 billion of US imports from dental floss to diamonds.

Sterling was largely unchanged at $1.2902.

Meanwhile, the Aussie, often used as a proxy for risk appetite, tumbled to a five-year low earlier in the session, and was last trading 0.4 per cent lower at $0.6023.

The New Zealand dollar eased 0.18 per cent to $0.5586, having slid more than 1 per cent earlier in the session.

Trump's tariff announcements wiped out nearly $6 trillion in value from US stocks last week. When asked about the impact, Trump on Sunday said that sometimes medicine was needed to fix things, adding that he was not intentionally engineering a market selloff.

Traders hope for rapid US rate cut

More than 50 nations have reached out to the White House to begin trade talks. China, which has struck back with a slew of countermeasures including extra levies of 34 per cent on all US goods, said on Saturday "the market has spoken".

Traders have ramped up bets of more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year on the view policymakers would have to ease more aggressively to shore up growth in the world's largest economy.

Markets swung to imply an around 55 per cent chance of a Fed cut in May, and futures now point to more than 100 basis points worth of rate cuts by December this year. Investors were previously expecting the Fed to keep rates on hold next month.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned on Friday it was still too soon to know what the right response from the central bank ought to be.

