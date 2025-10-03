Ex-date Alert! These 10 stocks to trade ex-date next week; do you own any?

Shares of as many as 10 companies are expected to remain in focus during the upcoming week, from Monday, October 6 to Friday, October 10, following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, and stock splits.

According to data from the BSE, the shares of these companies will trade ex-date during this period. The ex-date is a critical cut-off that determines shareholder eligibility for the announced corporate benefits. From this date onward, the stock will trade without the entitlement to the declared dividend, bonus, rights, or stock split. Investors who purchase shares on or after the ex-date will not be eligible to receive the benefits. Thus, to qualify, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-date, with eligibility determined based on the shareholder records as of the record date.

The list of stocks that are set to remain in focus includes Ashnisha Industries, CyberTech Systems and Software, Julien Agro Infratech, Sigma Solve, Sayaji Industries, AGI Infra, Hexaware Technologies, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers. Among these, CyberTech Systems and Software, Hexaware Technologies, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers will trade ex-dividend, as they have announced dividend payouts for their shareholders. Julien Agro Infratech, Sayaji Industries, and Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems will trade ex-date for bonus issues. Ashnisha Industries is also set to remain in the spotlight following the announcement of a rights issue, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe to additional shares at a predetermined price. In addition, Sigma Solve, and Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems will trade ex-date in light of the announced stock splits (sub-division of equity shares).

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date next week: Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Ashnisha Industries Oct 6, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares Oct 6, 2025 CyberTech Systems and Software Oct 6, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹20 Oct 6, 2025 Julien Agro Infratech Oct 6, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Oct 6, 2025 Sigma Solve Oct 6, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Oct 6, 2025 Sayaji Industries Oct 7, 2025 Bonus issue 3:1 Oct 7, 2025 AGI Infra Oct 10, 2025 Stock Split From ₹ 5/- to ₹1/- Oct 10, 2025 Hexaware Technologies Oct 10, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.7500 Oct 10, 2025 Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Oct 10, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Oct 10, 2025 Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Oct 10, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Oct 10, 2025 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Oct 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.32 Oct 10, 2025