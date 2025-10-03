Black Box shares hit 5% upper circuit on partnering with Wind River

Black Box shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹559.15 per share. At 11:52 AM, Black Box’s share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹559.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 80,989.21.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,504.85 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹715.8 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹321 per share.

Why did Black Box's shares rise in trade?

The demand on the counter came after the company announced a global strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in intelligent edge software, to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions across industries worldwide.

Under the agreement, Black Box will serve as the preferred partner for Wind River solutions in India and the Middle East, strengthening its presence in high-potential markets. Additionally, the company will manage end-user customer engagements globally across multiple geographies, significantly expanding its reach. The collaboration is expected to deliver approximately ₹1,350 crore in revenue globally over the next five years, positioning Black Box as a major enabler of enterprise adoption of AI-driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge platforms.

Sectors such as manufacturing, industrial automation, retail, financial services, automotive, and telecom stand to gain from the partnership, leveraging secure and scalable infrastructure to boost operational efficiency and customer experience. "This partnership with Wind River is a significant milestone for Black Box," said Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO, Black Box. "By combining Wind River's proven technologies with our deep integration expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in high-growth markets. This will enable us to drive efficiency and innovation for our customers while creating long-term value for our shareholders." With this move, Black Box enters the hyperconverged and intelligent edge computing markets at scale, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of enterprise digital infrastructure worldwide.