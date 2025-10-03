Home / Markets / News / John Cockerill zooms 8%, hits record high; here's what sparked the rally

John Cockerill shares gained after the company secured a major contract from Godawari Power for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a 6-Hi Reversible cold rolling mill (CRM).

At 12:00 noon, John Cockerill India share price continued to trade at record high levels, up 7.64 per cent at ₹6,497.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 80,952.99 levels.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
John Cockerill India share price today: John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL) shares gained on Friday, October 3, 2025, climbing as much as 7.63 per cent to an intraday high of ₹6,497.95 per share.
 
Why did John Cockerill India share price rise in trade today?

 
John Cockerill India shares gained in trade after the company announced it has secured a major contract from Godawari Power and Ispat for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a 6-Hi Reversible Cold Rolling Mill (CRM).
 
The contract scope also covers supervision of erection and commissioning, with full contractual performance guarantees. 
 
“This order reflects Godawari Power’s confidence in our technology, engineering expertise, and long-standing legacy in cold rolling,” said Frédéric Martin, managing director, John Cockerill India.
 
The mill, part of Godawari Power’s upcoming 2 MTPA greenfield integrated steel plant, will have an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes. It can process strip widths up to 1,500 mm and produce thicknesses from 2.0 mm down to 0.15 mm at speeds of up to 1,400 mpm.
 
Equipped with advanced rolling technology and a mill management system, the facility aims to deliver superior quality at optimised costs.
 
The project will be executed at JCIL’s Taloja facility near Mumbai, supported by its engineering expertise and global supplier network. With this win, JCIL strengthens its position as a leading partner to India’s steel sector.
 
Backed by over four decades of cold rolling technology experience, JCIL has delivered more than 100 customised mills worldwide, with around 70 operating in India today. 
 

About John Cockerill India 

 
John Cockerill India is the group’s Indian hub and centre of excellence for cold rolling mill complexes. The company is recognised globally as a leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of reversible cold rolling mills and has pioneered a wide array of technologies in processing lines, rolling mills, and thermal as well as chemical processes. It also supplies advanced auxiliary steel treatment equipment.
 
As the Indian arm of John Cockerill Industry, the unit offers the group’s complete product portfolio while overseeing end-to-end functions such as engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing.  
 
Globally, John Cockerill Industry is known for delivering advanced industrial process solutions, spanning cold rolling mills, processing lines, chemical and thermal treatment systems for steel and non-ferrous industries, state-of-the-art heat treatment technologies for aviation, forging and casting, and hydrometallurgical processes for ore extraction.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

