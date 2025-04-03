Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Varun Beverages, 5 others to remain in focus

Shares of Varun Beverages, DCM Shriram Industries, and four other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during Thursday's trading session due to corporate announcements such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues. Fusion Finance, KBC Global, PH Capital, and Unifinz Capital India are also among the companies to watch.

Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates BSE data suggests that shares of all these six companies will trade ex-date tomorrow, Friday, April 4, 2025. Among them, DCM Shriram Industries, PH Capital, Unifinz Capital India, and Varun Beverages are set to trade ex-dividend, while Fusion Finance will trade ex-date for a rights issue, and KBC Global will trade ex-date for a bonus issue of equity shares.

Varun Beverages and DCM Shriram Industries have announced interim dividends of ₹0.50 per share and ₹2 per share for their respective shareholders. They have both set the record date for Friday, April 4, 2025, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said corporate actions.

Additionally, PH Capital and Unifinz Capital India have announced interim dividends of ₹0.25 per share and ₹0.50 per share for their respective shareholders. They too have set the record date for Friday, April 4, 2025, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said corporate actions.

Meanwhile, residential and commercial projects maker KBC Global has announced the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each, subject to shareholder approval. The company has fixed the record date as Friday, April 4, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares. Notably, the company is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) Stage 1.

Small-cap microfinance institution Fusion Finance has declared 6,10,58,392 rights equity shares on a partly paid-up basis at ₹131 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹121 per rights equity share) for an amount aggregating to ₹799.86 crore. The record date for the said announcement is Friday, April 4, 2025.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or bonus shares. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, bonus, or rights issue is not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or rights issues are determined based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.