ETF liquidity falls short despite breaching the Rs 1 trillion mark

The value of ETF trades has nearly trebled since 2018-19 (FY19) to Rs 1.2 trillion in 2022-23 (FY23). The value of money invested in ETFs is up nearly 4x from FY19 levels to Rs 5.1 trillion as of March 2023.

The value of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) changing hands on the stock market has crossed Rs 1 trillion, but surging inflows may mean investors find it harder to exit in certain situations.