Bank of Baroda nears 52-wk high, up 3%; regains Rs 1 trillion m-cap

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe the bank will report credit growth in line with industry growth coupled with healthy margins and steady asset quality and, thus, aid RoA of around 1 per cent.

SI Reporter Mumbai

Bank of Baroda nears 52-wk high, up 3%; regains Rs 1 trillion m-cap