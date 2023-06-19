Nykaa Investor Day 2023: How analysts view the e-retailer's growth plans

"Unorganized retail was worth $59 billion as of FY22, forming the largest part of the BPC market. In the last 18 months, eB2B has progressed, with nearly 152,000 onboarded retailers as of March 2023. Nykaa seeks to not only target kiranas but also specialty retailers. This is reflected in 60 per cent of revenues coming from non-kirana retailers. Further, semi-served tier 2+ retailers are the main target set for Nykaa, which formed 84 per cent of the eB2B business," the management said.

During its 2023 Investor Day, held on June 16, Nykaa's management pointed out that the BPC business remains on a healthy growth trajectory; fashion business will sharpen its focus on private labels and customer stickiness will eventually drive lower marketing costs; and new verticals, driven by SuperStore (eB2B), will require continued investments to achieve scale.