Nykaa Investor Day 2023: How analysts view the e-retailer's growth plans

According to analysts the stock could re-rate as growth in beauty and personal care (BPC) segment remains stable. Comfort from competition and cash flow generation, however, will remain key monitorables.

Shares of FSN e-commerce Ventures, parent company of Nykaa , zoomed nearly 5 per cent in the intra-day trade on Monday as most brokerages reiterated their 'buy' calls on the stock post the company's 2023 Investor Day.The stock, eventually, settled 4 per cent higher at Rs 150.45 apiece on the BSE, as against 0.34 per cent dip in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. Brokerages forecast up to 39.5 per cent upside from current levels over the next one year.So far in this calendar year 2023, shares of the new-age company have declined nearly 3 per cent at the bourses, as against 3.8 per cent rally in the benchmark 30-pack index. The shares are still 83 per cent lower than its issue price of Rs 1,125.