Expensive valuations leave limited upside in Bajaj Auto, caution analysts

On Thursday, Bajaj Auto reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,936 crore, and a 29 per cent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 11,485 crore in the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). The results were largely in line with Bloomberg estimates of a 29.6 per cent jump in adjusted net income Y-o-Y and 28.7 per cent growth in revenue from operations.

Despite strong earnings, analysts warned investors on future growth trends as most positives of the company are priced in and the stock is currently trading at high valuations.

“We expect the domestic 2W segment’s recovery to continue, but a downside risk persists (exports), given higher inflation environment and geopolitical tensions. In our view, current profitability trends are likely to partly reverse, as the mix normalises. Maintain SELL, as most positives are priced in at CMP. Valuations remain expensive at 30X FY2025E core EPS,” said those at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Here’s what brokerages say on Bajaj Auto

Kotak Institutional Equities: Kotak increased its FY2025-26E earning per share estimates by 5-6 per cent for Bajaj Auto on higher ASP assumptions, and on expectations of the premium motorcycle segment outperforming in the domestic and export markets, higher gross margins, and lower share count due to buyback.



Overall the domestic 2W industry volumes to increase at a CAGR of 8-9 per cent over FY2025-26E, driven by strong growth in the 125 cc segment and pick-up in EV volumes. However, analysts expect the export 2W segment’s volume recovery to fall below expectations, driven by higher inflation, currency devaluation in select markets and shipping issues due to geopolitical tensions (near-term challenge).