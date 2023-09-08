F&O: A bull spread strategy for M&M Finance may be suitable for Sept series

BULL SPREAD Strategy on M&M FINANCE



Buy M&M FINANCE (28-Sept Expiry) 300 CALL at Rs 8.45 & simultaneously sell 310 CALL at Rs 4.95



Lot Size: 4,000



Cost of the strategy: Rs 3.50 (Rs 14,000 per strategy)



Maximum profit: Rs 26,000 if M&M Finance closes at or above Rs 310 on 28 Sept expiry.



Breakeven Point: Rs 303.5



Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.86



Approx margin required: Rs 42,100

Rationale:

>> Short covering was seen in M&M Finance Futures on Thursday where Open Interest fell by 1 per cent (Prov) with it rising by 2.50 per cent.



>> The stock price is on the verge of breaking out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of July 3 and August 31, 2023.

>> The stock price formed bullish hammer candle stick pattern on September 6.



>> RSI Oscillators is sloping upwards and is placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicting strength in the stock.





Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.



==============================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock/index. Views are personal.