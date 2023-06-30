F&O rollover data hints Nifty could target 19,300 soon; IT, Metals may lead

The Nifty Index gained over 3.5 per cent to settle at 18,972, after having topped the 19,000-mark in Wednesday's (an early expiry day owing to the Bakri-Id holiday) intra-day deals. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty too registered a fresh summit, and rallied 1.5 per cent in the June series.

The Nifty ended the June series at a record high, thanks largely to a sharp rally in the last two trading sessions. Overall bias for the month remained positive backed by aggressive buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).