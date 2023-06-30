Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty firm amid mixed global cues; Brent at $74/bbl

Stock market live updates: At 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 19,196 levels, up 46-odd points.
The SGX Nifty, on Friday, indicated a positive start to trade amid mixed global cues. At 7:05 am, it stood at 19,196 levels, up 46-odd points.
Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight ahead of inflation figures. Dow Jones, the S&P 500 indices gained up to 0.8 per cent, while NASDAQ Composite index remained unchanged.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, was mixed in Friday's early deals, with Nikkei 225 gaining 0.1 per cent, whereas Kospi, Hang Seng, and the S&P 200 indices skid up to 1 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude were flat at $74 per barrel, and $69 per barrel, respectively.
Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks to watch in Friday's trade:
T DPower: As per reports, the firm's promoters & shareholders will likely sell 24.2 per cent stake worth Rs 800 crore in the company via another block deal.
ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch: BPCL, PowerGrid, ATGL, ICICI Bank, T D Power, CreditAccess
First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:18 AM IST