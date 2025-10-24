F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy today

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY 1) Buy NIFTY (04-November Expiry) 26,000 CALL at ₹195 simultaneously sell 26200 CALL at ₹108
- Lot Size 75
- Cost of the strategy ₹87 (₹6,525 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹8,475 If NIFTY closes at or above 26,200 on 04 November expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹26,087
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.3
- Approx margin required ₹39,000
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 2 per cent along with price rise of 0.20 per cent
- Short term trend of the Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA.
- Amongst the options, put writing is seen at 25800-25900 levels.
- FIIS long to short ratio in the Index Futures still stands at an oversold level of 0.23, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
