Home / Markets / News / Fin Nifty needs to clear hurdle at 20,500; Pvt Banks index looks bullish

Fin Nifty needs to clear hurdle at 20,500; Pvt Banks index looks bullish

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the outlook for Nifty Metal, Energy and Pharma indices is bullish and hence recommends to buy at CMP or on dips.

Rex Cano Mumbai
Web Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Financial Index

The Nifty Financial Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 20,301.25. In order for the bulls to gain strength, the index needs to trade above 20,500.

The overall expectation is for the index to trade within a range, with the upper range being 20,500 and the lower range at 19,875. Until a breakout occurs beyond this range, the index is likely to move sideways.

Considering this consolidation, the best trading strategy would be to buy near the support level of the lower range and sell near the resistance level of the upper range. A trade above or below this range would provide a trigger for the next direction.

If a breakout occurs on the upper side, the next resistance levels to watch for would be around 20,580, 20,750, and 21,000. Conversely, if a breakout occurs on the lower side, the next support levels on the charts are anticipated around 19,735, 19,500, and 19,364.

Nifty PSU Banks Index

The Nifty PSU Banks Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 4,489.15. The near-term trend for the index is range-bound, indicating a consolidation phase. The range for this consolidation is between 4,525 on the upper side and 4,325 on the lower side.

It is important to monitor the price movements closely, as a trade above or below this range would act as a trigger for the next directional move. If the index manages to break above the upper range of 4,525, the next resistance levels on the charts are expected around 4,570 and 4,640. These levels may pose challenges for further upward movement.

On the other hand, if the index breaks below the lower range of 4,325, the next support levels on the charts are anticipated around 4,250 and 4,150. These levels may act as cushions for potential downward movements.

Nifty Pvt Banks Index

The Nifty Pvt Banks Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 23,224.95. The trend on the charts is bullish, indicating a positive outlook for the index.

In the near term, the index is expected to outperform, making it an opportune time for traders to consider buying positions. The recommended trading strategy would be to buy at the current market price or on any pullbacks. This strategy allows traders to take advantage of potential upward price movements.

The target levels for this trade are expected to be around 23,380 and 23,575, which represent potential price objectives for the bullish move.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 

Also Read

Nifty PSU Bank, Finance indices likely to pullback, says Ravi Nathani

Ravi Nathani is bullish on auto shares; bearish on metals, PSU banks

Nifty FMCG looks weak; PVT Bank Index likely to outperform: Ravi Nathani

Bias for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank indices remain bullish; here's why

Nifty Pvt Banks index may weaken; avoid shorting PSU Bank index

Sebi bans Fincap Research Investment Advisor, two individuals for 2 yrs

NSE to hold special pre-open session for RIL on July 20 amid its demerger

Bandhan Bank disappoints Street in Q1; analysts 'positive' on the stock

Bullseye: Indices log fresh highs as big guns fire, Nifty tops 19.7K

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches all-time high of Rs 303.59 trn

Topics :Nifty PSU BankNifty Bank Nifty Private Sector BankMarket OutlookTrading strategiesstock market tradingtechnical charts

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story