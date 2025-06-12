Foreign brokerages bullish on Indian equities despite global jitters

Indian equity markets are well-positioned amid global uncertainty, despite concerns over valuations and a possible delay in earnings recovery, Standard Chartered and HSBC said in separate notes this week.

Standard Chartered maintained its ‘Overweight’ stance on Indian equities, citing a favourable mix of domestic growth recovery, robust earnings prospects, easing financial conditions and strong support from domestic investors. While near-term volatility is expected, the brokerage expects equities to outperform other traditional asset classes—such as bonds and commodities—over the medium term.

‘GDP growth and the earnings outlook remain robust and are likely to outpace major peers. Stable inflows from domestic investors, driven by systematic investment plans, and the likely resumption of foreign investor inflows amid superior macro fundamentals and low foreign investor positioning towards Indian equities,’ the brokerage said in a note dated 10 June.

However, Standard Chartered flagged certain risks including growth slowdowns, potential downgrades to earnings expectations, elevated equity valuations—both absolute and relative to peers—and foreign investor selling amid slowing domestic flows. The brokerage noted that the Nifty’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.6x is above its long-term average of 18.2x but remains below recent peaks of 22x. ALSO READ: Investor interest in thematic, sectoral funds wanes amid volatility Meanwhile, HSBC Research said India offers a relative refuge for investors amid global uncertainty and trade tensions. In its note, HSBC said Asia and global emerging market (GEM) funds have started reducing their underweight positions in India, although global investors remain cautious. A weaker dollar and softer inflation suggest that foreign inflows may persist in the coming months.

The brokerage highlighted that both the central government and the Reserve Bank of India are providing policy support, with government capital expenditure surging to a record high in the first quarter of 2025. ‘The central bank has adopted a more pro-growth stance than anticipated. This is evident from the recent, larger-than-expected cuts in the benchmark rate (50 basis points) and cash reserve ratio (100 basis points). This should bode well for domestic growth. Stable inflows from domestic investors provide another key support to equities,’ said the HSBC note. On corporate earnings, HSBC said the March quarter results were a positive surprise, with industrials, healthcare and telecom showing strong growth.