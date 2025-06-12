Home / Markets / News / Sebi mandates minimum two yearly PAC meetings for commodity exchanges

Sebi mandates minimum two yearly PAC meetings for commodity exchanges

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday directed stock exchanges with commodity segments to ensure their Product Advisory Committees (PACs) meet at least twice a year, or more frequently if necessary.

However, in the case of agricultural commodities, the PAC is required to meet at least once annually.

Sebi's 'Master Circular for Commodity Derivatives Segment' in August 2023 issued various compliance requirements for stock exchanges and clearing corporations operating in the commodity derivatives segment.

As per the Master Circular, each stock exchange is mandated to constitute a Product Advisory Committee for every group or complex of commodities that share common stakeholders or value chain participants, and on which derivatives are either currently traded or proposed to be introduced.

Based on representations from market participants and following deliberations by Sebi's Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC), the regulator has revised the meeting frequency guidelines for PACs.

"The PAC shall meet at least twice a year and more frequently as needed. However, for agricultural commodities, the PAC shall meet at least once a year," Sebi said in its circular.

The revised guidelines take effect immediately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBISebi normsCommodity Exchange

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

