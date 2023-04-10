Home / Markets / News / Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

Turn their attention to capital goods, construction, FMCG, consumer durables in March

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Premium
Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pulled out Rs 11,000 crore from energy, finance and information technology stocks in the second half of March. Companies operating in the oil, gas and consumable fuels space saw selling worth Rs 4,524 crore, followed by financial services (Rs 3,346 crore) and IT (Rs 3,133 crore), according to data collated by Primeinfobase. Auto (Rs 439 crore) and telecommunicatio

Topics :Foreign Portfolio Investorsenergy sectorfinance sectorIT sector

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Also Read

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September

FMCG companies watch rural demand with bated breath as pain persists

Indian subsidiaries of FMCG giants outperforming their parent cos: Report

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Oil & Gas shares in focus: MGL hits 52-week high; ONGC, IGL jump up to 3%

Godrej Properties soars 8% on strong Q4 business update

Analysts play it safe; prefer safety of large-caps amid multiple headwinds

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story