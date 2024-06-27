Home / Markets / News / Foreigners buy India debt on eve of index inclusion, indicators signal

Foreigners buy India debt on eve of index inclusion, indicators signal

Firstly, the rupee rose to 83.4525 per dollar, up 0.14 per cent on the day, despite a jump in US Treasury yields on Wednesday

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india
India will be included in the JPMorgan emerging market debt index on June 28. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Three indicators in India's foreign exchange markets pointed to foreigners, potentially passive funds, buying the country's sovereign debt on Thursday, a day before the country's inclusion in the JPMorgan emerging market debt index.
 
Firstly, the rupee rose to 83.4525 per dollar, up 0.14 per cent on the day, despite a jump in US Treasury yields on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, the dollar/rupee "daily fix" was dealt at a discount to the reference rate that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release this afternoon. This indicates a higher supply of dollars at the reference rate relative to demand.
 
Finally, the very-near dollar/rupee swap points also rose, signalling dollar inflows, traders said.
 
India's inclusion in JPMorgan's widely-tracked emerging market debt index was announced in September, setting the stage for billions of dollars to flow into the world's fifth-largest economy.
 
"Index flows are there, mostly foreign banks on offer," a forex salesperson at a large private sector bank said.
Traders expected passive inflows related to the inclusion on Thursday and Friday, even though overall foreign buying in bonds through the fully accessible route crossed $10 billion since the inclusion announcement.
 
The benchmark bond yield was down 1 basis point (bp) at 6.99 per cent. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed 8 bps on Wednesday.
 
"It definitely looks like the flows are hitting. The foreign banks are on the offer (on dollar/rupee) and are paying" the very near-term swaps, a senior currency trader at a mid-sized private sector bank said.
 
The foreign banks that are known to have large foreign custodial clients are selling dollars, and "it is reasonable to assume" it is tied to the inclusion, more so with "the dollar bid in Asia", a treasury official said.
 
The rupee, however, is not expected to appreciate significantly amid the inflows.
 
"Expect the RBI to prudently manage the flows," Mandar Pitale, head of treasury at SBM Bank India, said. "Don't think there will be any runaway appreciation.. on the rupee.. RBI is likely to be present on both sides."
 
The RBI will be watchful and may intervene if there is excess rupee appreciation, said Deepak Bhayana, managing director and head of global markets, India, at MUFG Bank, while adding that partial flows may have been hedged in the non-deliverable forwards market.

Also Read

JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 bn for deposit insurance fund

JPMorgan India Bank CEO Prabdev Singh quits before end of term: Report

India's inclusion in bond index on track, most clients ready, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian bonds into index to aid private credit mkt

Foreign funds return to Indian bonds as JPMorgan index inclusion nears

Route Mobile soars 15%, hits 29-month high as Microsoft, Proximus sign pact

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Day 2: Subscription status, GMP, Should you apply?

ITD Cementation hits 52-week high on bagging contract worth Rs 1082 cr

Sebi considers sweeping changes to disclosure, listing requirements

This railway related stock has zoomed 91% from June 5 low

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaJPMorganIndex changesUS Treasury

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story