Forex reserves fall almost $10 bn as RBI steps up to curb volatility

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $9.8 billion to $686.80 billion in the week ended January 2, the highest weekly fall since the week ended November 15, 2024, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Total reserves fell on the back of a decline in foreign currency assets, which decreased by $7.6 billion to $552 billion during the reported week. Additionally, gold reserves fell by $2.1 billion during the week.

Foreign exchange reserves declined as the central bank stepped up efforts to curb volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the rupee coming under pressure due to outflows.

Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, said forex reserves fell as the central bank sold dollars on account of capital outflows, coupled with revaluation losses due to a fall in gold prices. “The reserves fell because of dollar selling during the week, which was $7 billion, and the rest was revaluation loss of around $2.7 billion. Gold prices declined 4.4 per cent week on week. Selling of dollars was because of capital outflows owing to a negative balance of payments,” Gupta said. India’s forex reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.

The rupee depreciated 0.38 per cent against the greenback during the reported week. Gold prices fell 4.43 per cent during the same period. The rupee was under pressure during the reported week due to dollar demand among corporates amid a delayed US trade deal. Foreign exchange market participants said the central bank intervened to contain volatility amid continued foreign outflows. “If we look at the latest data, the RBI has been a net seller of dollars. In such times when the rupee is depreciating, the RBI will keep intervening wherever it feels it has to smooth increased volatility. There is no level that the RBI particularly targets, but it tries to curb excessive shocks to the market,” said Aditya Vyas, chief economist, STCI Primary Dealer Ltd.