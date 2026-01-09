Sensex and Nifty post the biggest weekly decline in over three months

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Friday, posting their biggest weekly decline in over three months, amid renewed trade tariff tensions and a decline in index heavyweights. The Sensex on Friday ended the session at 83,576, down 605 points or 0.7 per cent. Nifty ended the session at 25,683, a decline of 194 points or 0.8 per cent. Both indices posted a 2.5 per cent decline for the week, their biggest weekly fall since the week ended September 26, 2025. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹468 trillion, down ₹4.5 trillion from Friday. For the week, the market capitalisation fell by ₹13.5 trillion.

Concerns about US trade tariffs heightened this week after US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had greenlit a bill to allow sanctions targeting countries doing business with Russia. The bill would give Trump the authority to impose a tariff of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries, including India, that are purchasing Russian oil. The US had accused India of fuelling the Russian war machine because of its oil purchases and imposed a 50 per cent tariff last year. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the biggest drags on the Sensex on Friday. HDFC Bank declined by 6.3 per cent for the week, its biggest decline since the week ended January 19, 2024, amidst concerns about its deposit growth. Realiance Industries declined by 7.3 per cent this week, its biggest weekly decline since October 4, 2024.