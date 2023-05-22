FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis after 16 months

“The outlook for FPI flows has improved significantly given the peak of the quantitative tightening cycle in the US and India’s relative outperformance to global equities recently. Outperformance of Indian equities has been driven by the reduction in valuation premium of India to emerging market (EMs) indices over the past one year and strong relative macroeconomics in terms of diminishing twin deficit risk (fiscal and current account), INR resilience, inflation dropping within the comfort zone of the RBI, in line corporate earnings and the fastest growing large economy status in the world,” said ICICI Securities strategist Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani in a note.

The recent improvement in FPI flows is driven by a host of factors, say analysts.