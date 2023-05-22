SBI, PNB, Bandhan Bank: Trading strategies in bank stocks post Q4 results

State Bank of India, the India’s largest lender, reported 83 per cent growth in standalone net profit and announced a divided Rs 11,30 per share. Punjab National Bank also reported 474 per cent increase in its net profit on year-on-year basis.

The Nifty Bank index on Monday was seen trading sluggish, while shares of State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bandhan Bank gained in the range of 2.50 per cent to 0.50 per cent, following reporting their quarter ending March results last week.