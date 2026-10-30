Home / Markets / News / FPIs step up primary bets: Selling pressure persists in secondary market

FPIs step up primary bets: Selling pressure persists in secondary market

However, selling persists in secondary market, fully accessible route

FPI Inflows, Foreign Portfolio Investors, Indian Stock Market, Financial Services, Equity Markets, Foreign Investment, Consumer Services, Healthcare, Information Technology, Telecom, FMCG, Capital Markets, Stock Market, Indian Equities
premium
FPIs step up primary-market investments even as selling pressure persists in secondary-market equities.
Kairavi LukkaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 10:47 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) channelled the highest amount of money into Indian primary markets in 15 months this October, cushioning some impact of their continued selling in the secondary market.
 Overseas investors offloaded shares worth ₹38,513 crore in the month, taking their net selling for the year to ₹2.87 trillion and underscoring the sustained pressure on Indian equities in a tumultuous year. 
 FPIs sold shares worth ₹38,513 crore in the secondary market in October, while investments via the primary market stood at ₹12,902 crore, the highest inflows since July 2025, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd
(NSDL) and stock exchanges.
 Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹62,220 crore during the
month.
 “Sustained FPI outflows from the secondary market are a result of factors like disruption of the yen carry trade due to rising Japanese bond yields, rising US bond yields leading a capital flight and a shrink in margins due to supply chain disruption
and commodity price inflation,” said Sham Chandak, head of institutional equities at Elios Financial Services.
 Additionally, FPIs have also turned net sellers of government securities under the fully accessible route (FAR) for the
second consecutive month, as they sold ₹5,609 crore in October, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and elevated
crude oil prices.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Margin pressures remain a major headwind for Asian Paints stocks

Premium

Growth uptick, improving margins may help sustain gains for Trent stock

Sebi eases FPI compliance, extends KYC review period from December 1

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises for 2nd day, ends 308 pts higher; Nifty at 23,053; IT shares shine

Sensex zooms 1,200 pts in 2 days, Nifty tops 23K: Why are bulls in charge?

Topics :FPI investmentMarket insightIndian equitiesIPO market

First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

Next Story