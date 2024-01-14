Home / Markets / News / FPIs turn cautious, infuse Rs 3,900 cr in Indian equities during Jan 1-12

FPIs turn cautious, infuse Rs 3,900 cr in Indian equities during Jan 1-12

The investment has slowed down compared to Rs 66,134 crore attracted in the entire December

According to data with the depositories, foreign investors made a net investment of Rs 3,864 crore in Indian equities this month (till January 12) | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have adopted a cautious stance and put around Rs 3,900 crore in Indian equities in the first two weeks of this month, against the backdrop of uncertainty over the interest rate scenario.

The investment has slowed down compared to Rs 66,134 crore attracted in the entire December.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Before that, FPIs invested Rs 9,000 crore in November.

According to data with the depositories, foreign investors made a net investment of Rs 3,864 crore in Indian equities this month (till January 12).

The latest investment pattern could be largely attributed to investors booking profit with Indian equity market trading near its all-time high level, said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

Moreover, uncertainty over the interest rate scenario could have also prompted them to stay on the sidelines and wait for further cues, before taking investment decision with respect to investing in emerging markets like India, he said.

Continuing geopolitical conflicts are also a persistent risk, which foreign investors are cognisant of while making investment decisions, he added.

Meanwhile, FPIs continue to be bullish on the debt market and injected Rs 7,912 crore during the period under review, the data showed.

This came following a net investment of Rs 18,302 crore in December, Rs 14,860 crore in November, and Rs 6,381 crore in October, data showed.

The announcement by JP Morgan Chase & Co. in September that it will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging market index from June next year has influenced the inflow in the country's bond markets in the past few months.

Overall, the total FPI flows in 2023 stood at Rs 1.71 trillion in equities and Rs 68,663 crore in the debt markets. Together, they infused Rs 2.4 trillion into the capital market.

The flow in Indian equities came following a worst net outflow of Rs 1.21 trillion in 2022 on aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years.

Also Read

FPIs pull Rs 20,300 cr from equities in Oct; invests Rs 6,080 cr in debt

FPIs inject Rs 1.7 trn into Indian equities in 2023, uptick in flows in Dec

FPIs reverse selling trend ; invest Rs 378 crore in equities in Nov

FPIs stay invested in Indian equities; put in Rs 43,800 cr this month

FPIs to bet on equities; infuse Rs 30,600 cr in first fortnight of July

IPO-bound Firstcry to expand operations in Saudi; allocate Rs 155 crore

M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1.99 trn; Reliance shines

Quarterly earnings, global trends to guide equity mkts this week: Analysts

Gold prices surge on Middle East tensions, Federal Reserve rate-cut bets

Rupee gains 11 paise against the US dollar amid strong FPI inflows

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Foreign Portfolio InvestorsIndian equitiesequity market

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story