Home / Markets / News / M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1.99 trn; Reliance shines

M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1.99 trn; Reliance shines

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday

Reliance Industries added Rs 90,220.4 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 18,53,865.17 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Five of the top-10 most-valued firms added Rs 1,99,111.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in-tandem with bullish sentiments.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards, taking a combined hit of Rs 76,098.67 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 90,220.4 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 18,53,865.17 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 52,672.04 crore to Rs 14,20,333.97 crore. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 4 per cent on Friday after the company reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net income for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 32,913.04 crore to Rs 6,69,135.15 crore. Shares of Infosys jumped 8 per cent on Friday after the company's December quarter earnings came in-line with market expectations.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged Rs 16,452.93 crore to Rs 6,05,299.02 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 6,852.65 crore to Rs 7,04,210.07 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 32,609.73 crore to Rs 12,44,825.83 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 17,633.68 crore to Rs 5,98,029.72 crore.

The mcap of LIC fell by Rs 9,519.13 crore to Rs 5,24,563.68 crore and that of ITC declined by Rs 9,107.19 crore to Rs 5,82,111.90 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation dipped Rs 7,228.94 crore to Rs 5,65,597.28 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and LIC.

Also Read

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit all time high of Rs 355 trn

M-cap of 3 of 10 firms erodes by Rs 82,082.91 cr, Reliance biggest laggard

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

RIL 46th AGM: Brokerages insipid but keep positive ratings on stock intact

Reliance Retail to scale up distribution of clothing under B2B venture

Quarterly earnings, global trends to guide equity mkts this week: Analysts

Gold prices surge on Middle East tensions, Federal Reserve rate-cut bets

Rupee gains 11 paise against the US dollar amid strong FPI inflows

Brokerages bullish on Sapphire Foods India amid muted outlook for QSR

After CLSA, Goldman eyes 'affluent India' play and identifies key themes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :market capmarket capitalisationReliance Industries

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story