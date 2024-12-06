FPIs turn net sellers of govt securities under the Fully Accessible Route

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for the second consecutive month in November. They net sold about Rs 5,187 crore worth of FAR securities in November, according to data by the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL). November's decline in inflows in the FAR securities was influenced by the rise in US yields, the dollar's strengthening, and the Trump trade, which shifted investments to US equities, said market participants.