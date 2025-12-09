Home / Markets / News / Fujiyama Power Systems rises 5% on posting Q2; here's what analyst suggest

Fujiyama Power Systems rises 5% on posting Q2; here's what analyst suggest

Recently listed Fujiyama Power Systems shares jumped 5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹209.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q2FY26 results.
 
At 9:46 AM, Fujiyama Power Systems’ share price was trading 2.76 per cent higher at ₹204.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 84,479.78.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,286.02 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹231, and its 52-week low was at ₹193.8.  

Fujiyama Power Systems Q2 results: Key highlights 

Fujiyama Power Systems reported a 97.4 per cent growth in year-on-year (Y-o-Y) profit after tax (PAT) at ₹62.9 crore, as compared to ₹31.9 crore. 
 
Its revenue from operations also grew 72.6 per cent to ₹567.9 crore, as against ₹329.1 crore a year ago. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹103 crore, as compared to ₹50.1 crore. The company posted an Ebitda margin of 18.1 per cent, as compared to 15.1 per cent.    ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah up 5% on posting Q2; analyst suggest to book profit on rally

Analyst view on Fujiyama Power Systems share

Kranthi Bathini, director – equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Fujiyama Power Systems’ stock is currently in a consolidation phase and advised investors to stay put.
 
“One should ‘hold’ the stock. The company has posted strong results and, given the outlook for the alternative and green energy space, this segment looks promising for the future,” Bathini said. 

Fujiyama Power Systems listing

Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar solutions provider, made its debut on the bourses on November 20, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Fujiyama Power Systems shares opened at ₹220 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a discount of ₹8 or 3.51 per cent below the issue price of ₹228 per share.
 
On the BSE, Fujiyama Power Systems' share price was listed at ₹218.4 per share. The IPO listing was lower than grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹228.5, reflecting a premium of ₹0.5 or 0.22 per cent over the issue price.  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

