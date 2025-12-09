Recently listed Fujiyama Power Systems shares jumped 5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹209.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q2FY26 results.

At 9:46 AM, Fujiyama Power Systems’ share price was trading 2.76 per cent higher at ₹204.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 84,479.78.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,286.02 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹231, and its 52-week low was at ₹193.8.

Fujiyama Power Systems Q2 results: Key highlights

Fujiyama Power Systems reported a 97.4 per cent growth in year-on-year (Y-o-Y) profit after tax (PAT) at ₹62.9 crore, as compared to ₹31.9 crore.

Its revenue from operations also grew 72.6 per cent to ₹567.9 crore, as against ₹329.1 crore a year ago. ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah up 5% on posting Q2; analyst suggest to book profit on rally The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹103 crore, as compared to ₹50.1 crore. The company posted an Ebitda margin of 18.1 per cent, as compared to 15.1 per cent. Analyst view on Fujiyama Power Systems share Kranthi Bathini, director – equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Fujiyama Power Systems’ stock is currently in a consolidation phase and advised investors to stay put.