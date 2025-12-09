Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / PhysicsWallah up 5% on posting Q2; analyst suggest to book profit on rally

PhysicsWallah up 5% on posting Q2; analyst suggest to book profit on rally

PhysicsWallah share price, Q2 results

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recently listed PhysicsWallah shares jumped 5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹145.7 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q2FY26 results.
 
At 9:22 AM,  PhysicsWallah’s share price was trading 4.3 per cent higher at ₹144.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 84,615.19.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹40,793.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹162.05, and its 52-week low was at ₹121.15.  

PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Key highlights 

PhysicsWallah reported an almost 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹69.7 crore compared with ₹41.1 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
 
PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations grew 26 per cent (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,051.2 crore, from ₹832.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 26 per cent in Q2FY26, up from 23 per cent in Q2FY25, due to improved operating leverage, the company said in a statement.  ALSO READ | Defence, aerospace to drive Bharat Forge; CV outlook unclear: Motilal Oswal 
The Noida-based firm had free cash flow of ₹644.1 crore for H1FY26, compared with ₹543.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. As of September 30, the company said its treasury stood at ₹2,551.9 crore (excluding initial public offering proceeds). These are the company’s first quarterly results after its initial public offering. READ MORE  

Analysts view on PhysicsWallah Stock

Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes PhysicsWallah stock is fully priced in at this moment.
 
“Despite strong quarterly results, any rally in the stock, one can book profits,” Bathini said.  ALSO READ | Analysts see up to 54% upside in Coforge; Nomura calls it top midcap IT bet

PhysicsWallah listing

PhysicsWallah made a debut on Dalal Street on November 18, 2025. The company's shares were listed at ₹145 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of ₹36 or 33 per cent from the issue price of ₹109. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹161.99, up 11.7 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE, the PhysicsWallah shares opened at ₹143.1, a premium of 31.2 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 13 per cent from the issue price to a high of ₹161.

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q2 results

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

