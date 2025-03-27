Fundraising hits an all-time high despite market choppiness: Prime Database

Fundraising by Indian companies through equity and debt markets reached record highs in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), according to data from PRIME Database. Public equity fundraising stood at Rs 3.71 trillion in FY25, marking a 92 per cent rise from Rs 1.9 trillion in FY24. Including rights issues worth Rs 16,167 crore—comprising infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs)—the total equity mobilisation was close to Rs 3.8 trillion. Debt fundraising also hit a record high of Rs 11.12 trillion (including InvITs and REITs), with Rs 11.04 trillion raised via private placement and Rs 8,044 crore through public bonds.

Seventy-eight companies raised Rs 1.62 trillion through main board initial public offerings (IPOs) in FY25—more than 2.5 times the Rs 61,922 crore mobilised by 76 IPOs in FY24.

The largest IPO of FY25 was Hyundai Motor’s Rs 27,859 crore offering, followed by Swiggy at Rs 11,327 crore and NTPC Green Energy at Rs 10,000 crore. The smallest IPO was from Kronox Lab Sciences, which raised Rs 130 crore. The average IPO size increased 2.5 times to Rs 2,082 crore from Rs 815 crore in the previous year.

Fifty-six of the 78 IPOs received more than 10 times subscription (of which 33 saw over 50 times), seven were subscribed more than three times, while the remaining 15 received between one and three times subscription.

Retail investor participation also rose, with the average number of retail applications reaching 21.33 lakh in FY25, up from 13.15 lakh in FY24. Waaree Energies attracted the highest number of retail applications at 70.13 lakh, followed by Bajaj Housing Finance (58.66 lakh) and KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration (55.23 lakh).

Despite the surge in participation, the total retail allocation was Rs 40,471 crore—25 per cent of overall IPO mobilisation—down from 27 per cent in FY24.

According to Pranav Haldea, managing director of PRIME Database Group, the strong IPO response was buoyed by robust listing performance. Average listing gains rose marginally to 30 per cent from 29 per cent in FY24. Fifty-five of the 78 IPOs delivered listing gains of over 10 per cent. Mamata Machine led with a 159 per cent jump on listing day, followed by Bajaj Housing Finance (136 per cent) and KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration (117 per cent).

Forty-six IPOs continue to trade above their issue price. The average return across all 78 IPOs in FY25 stood at 15 per cent, despite a market correction in the second half of the year. IPOs launched in FY20, FY21, FY22, FY23, and FY24 have yielded average absolute returns of 300, 257, 71, 75, and 42 per cent, respectively.

Financial year Fundraise (Equity + Bonds ) Rs Crore 2024-25 3,79,504 2023-24 2,10,890 2022-23 85,855 2021-22 1,85,438 2020-21 2,00,812 Haldea said these figures dispel the notion that IPOs are “always overpriced” and do not offer long-term returns.

Source- Prime Database