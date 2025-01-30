Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G R Infraprojects shares jump 9% after order win from Western Railway

G R Infraprojects share price gained 8.99 per cent at Rs 1,374.20 a piece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade

Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
G R Infraprojects share price gained 8.99 per cent at Rs 1,374.20 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company emerged as the L-1 bidder for a Rs 262.28 crore railway infrastructure project awarded by Western Railway. 
 
The EPC contract involves the gauge conversion of 38.9 km of track in the Kosamba-Umargam section of the Vadodara division, including associated civil works such as earthwork, blanketing, bridges, platforms, station amenities, water supply, and sanitation facilities, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
The project will cover work related to 30 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and is expected to be completed within 24 months from the appointed date.
 
On the equities front, G R Infraprojects share price has underperformed the market in the last six months, losing 25 per cent, while gaining 9 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.6 per cent in the last one year. 
 
G R Infraprojects has a total market capitalisation of Rs 12,479.98 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 6.52 and at an earning per share of Rs 197.76, according to BSE. 
 
At 11:59 AM, the stock price of the company was up 2.32 per cent at Rs 1290.05 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.33 per cent to 76,784.71 level.
 
Established in 1995, GR Infraprojects Ltd is a leading integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm specialising in road infrastructure. 

With a robust track record, the company has designed and constructed over 100 road projects across 16 states in India. 
 
Its core business, which constitutes approximately 90 per cent of its revenue, encompasses EPC, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects primarily in the road sector. In addition to road construction, G R Infraprojects is also involved in railway, metro, airport runway, and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) projects.
 
The company's diversification strategy has led it into the Power Transmission sector. G R Infraprojects currently manages a portfolio of 10 operational assets, including one National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) annuity project, one state HAM project, and eight additional NHAI HAM projects.
 
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

