G R Infraprojects slips 3% as IT dept searches offices, promoters' homes

The IT department has carried out a search operation at the registered office, head office, corporate office, and a few other locations of the company, along with the residence of promoters/few members of the promoter group, the chief financial officer, and a few employees of the company on October 9, 2025. The search concluded at the company premises on October 14, 2025, the company informed in an exchange filing.

"The company has cooperated with the proceedings of the Income Tax Department. The business operations of the company remain unaffected and continue as usual," it said.

Additionally, the company announced the completion of construction of elevated structures (Viaduct & Stations) of length 7.50 Km (approx) from Gottigere to Swagath Road Cross (Chainage 00.0m to 7501.818m), including Kothnur Depot entry line, Road widening & allied works and 5 Numbers of Metro Stations viz, Gottigere, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Swagath Road Cross in Reach-6 line of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2 (Balance Works). The contract price stood at ₹364.8 crore.