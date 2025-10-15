G R Infraprojects slips 3% as IT dept searches offices, promoters' homes

G R Infraprojects share price: Shares of G R Infraprojects
, a construction engineering company, fell nearly 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,228 on the NSE after the Income Tax Department conducted a search operation at the company's premises, promoter and employee residences.
At 02:10 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1,230, down 2.8 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,265 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark, Nifty50
was quoting at 25,327.15 leves, up 181.65 points or 0.72 per cent. The stock has plunged nearly 28 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,05.2 touched on October 16, 2024. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹11,913.16 crore.
The IT department has carried out a search operation at the registered office, head office, corporate office, and a few other locations of the company, along with the residence of promoters/few members of the promoter group, the chief financial officer, and a few employees of the company on October 9, 2025. The search concluded at the company premises on October 14, 2025, the company informed in an exchange filing.
"The company has cooperated with the proceedings of the Income Tax Department. The business operations of the company remain unaffected and continue as usual," it said.
Additionally, the company announced the completion of construction of elevated structures (Viaduct & Stations) of length 7.50 Km (approx) from Gottigere to Swagath Road Cross (Chainage 00.0m to 7501.818m), including Kothnur Depot entry line, Road widening & allied works and 5 Numbers of Metro Stations viz, Gottigere, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Swagath Road Cross in Reach-6 line of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2 (Balance Works). The contract price stood at ₹364.8 crore.
Incorporated in 1995, G R Infraprojects is an integrated road Engineering, Procurement, and Construction company. It is engaged in the design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India. It mainly undertakes civil construction projects under the EPC and BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis in the road sector.
G R Infraprojects financial overview
In the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), GR Infraprojects reported net sales of ₹1,826 crore, down 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,897 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 5 per cent to ₹230 crore from ₹243 crore in Q1FY25. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹215 crore, up 45 per cent from ₹149 crore reported in the year-ago period.