Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 250 pts, Nifty atop 25,200; Persistent Systems leaps 6%

Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates, Oct 15: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index added 0.38 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.20 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates
Stock Market LIVE: In the mainline segment, the Midwest IPO launches today, while the basis of allotment for Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO shares will also be finalised.

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee breaks out of tight range

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Notably, the Indian rupee touched the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) threshold of 88.80, where it remained for most of the day, marking its lowest closing level. READ MORE

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at sectoral markets indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after markets opened on Wednesday. 
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.31 per cent, and 0.07 per cent, respectively.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Wednesday. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens near 82,200

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's trading session at 82,197.25, higher by 167.27 points or 0.20 per cent. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 25,181

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gains of 36.45 points or 0.14 per cent at 25,181.95. 
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 167 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 167.27 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 82,197.25 in pre-opening session on Wednesday.
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 36 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,181.95, higher by 36.45 points or 0.14 per cent.
 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens firmly stronger

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 54 paise higher on Wednesday. The domestic currency started trade at 88.26 per US dollar vs Tuesday's close of 88.80/$

The rupee strengthened further to fall below 88/$-mark, trading at 87.96/$

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: LG Electronics India joins Maruti Suzuki in surpassing parent's valuation

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In its IPO, the Seoul-headquartered parent sold a 15 per cent stake, raising $1.3 billion (₹11,607 crore). The remaining 85 per cent holding is worth nearly $11 billion, about 17 per cent above LG’s own market cap. READ MORE
 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IMF more upbeat about US growth, but outlook dimmer than last year

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US and global economies will grow a bit more this year than previously forecast as the Trump administration's tariffs have so far proved less disruptive than expected, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, though the agency also said the extensive duties still pose risks. READ MORE

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 results today

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Axis Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDB Financial Services, Angel One, and Tata Communications are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q2FY26. READ MORE
 

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal Q2 preview: Analysts expect PAT to fall 61% YoY; revenue up 43%

 Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal Q1 results preview:Eternal (Zomato) is slated to release its second quarter (Q2FY26) results on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Eternal's net profit to decline around 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹69.05 crore as compared to ₹176 crore. READ MORE

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia shares recover, dollar eases as Fed cut bets reclaim spotlight

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Asian stocks staged a tentative rebound on Wednesday, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and upbeat bank earnings on Wall Street, though simmering US-China trade tensions kept a lid on risk appetite. READ MORE

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,28,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,89,100. READ MORE
First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News