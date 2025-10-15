Q2 results today: Axis Bank, IRFC, HDFC Life Insurance, 46 others on Oct 15

Axis Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDB Financial Services, Angel One, and Tata Communications are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q2FY26.
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Delta Corp, Emerald Finance, GTV Engineering, Heritage Foods, KEI Industries, Oberoi Realty, Quick Heal Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tips Music.
Tech Mahindra Q2 result highlights
Tech Mahindra’s Q2 net profit fell 4.5 per cent to ₹1,195 crore year-on-year but rose from ₹1,141 crore sequentially. Revenue grew 5.1 per cent to ₹13,995 crore, led by manufacturing and BFSI, contributing 18.1 per cent and 16.8 per cent of the top line, up 5.2 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.
Telecom, the largest segment, declined 2.2 per cent, while the auto business remains slow, with passenger cars showing modest stability.
Bank of Maharashtra Q2 result highlights
Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q2FY26 net profit to ₹1,633 crore, driven by a 15.7 per cent growth in net interest income to ₹3,248 crore and a 34 per cent jump in treasury income to ₹120 crore.
Non-interest income grew 7 per cent to ₹845 crore. CASA ratio stood at 50.35 per cent. Asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.72 per cent and net NPA at 0.18 per cent, while provisions fell to ₹583 crore. Capital adequacy rose to 18.13 per cent. Domestic advances reached ₹2.53 trillion, with retail up 37.45 per cent and MSME advances up 3.4 per cent. Total deposits grew 12.13 per cent to ₹3.1 trillion.
Market overview for October 15
Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are set to open higher today, supported by GIFT Nifty futures, which were up 68 points at 25,274 at 6:40 am.
Globally, investors are tracking Euro Area industrial production data, while in India, markets await RBI MPC minutes, trade figures, unemployment data, and passenger vehicle sales.
Asia-Pacific markets gained despite Wall Street losses amid renewed US-China trade tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.93 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.8 per cent.
In the US, Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.16 per cent, Nasdaq falling 0.76 per cent, and the Dow Jones up 0.44 per cent, as investors balanced strong bank earnings, and Fed Chair Powell’s remarks.
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 15
- Aelea Commodities Ltd
- Ador Welding Ltd
- Advik Capital Ltd
- Alka India Ltd
- Amal Ltd
- Angel One Ltd
- AXIS Bank Ltd
- Continental Securities Ltd
- Delta Corp Ltd
- Emerald Finance Ltd
- Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
- GSB Finance Ltd
- GTV Engineering Ltd
- Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd
- Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
- HDB Financial Services Ltd
- HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
- HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
- Heritage Foods Ltd
- Huhtamaki India Ltd
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
- KEI Industries Ltd
- Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
- Ksolves India Ltd
- L&T Finance Ltd
- Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
- MIC Electronics Ltd
- Morarka Finance Ltd
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
- Mysore Paper Mills Ltd
- National Fittings Ltd
- Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
- Oberoi Realty Ltd
- PAE Ltd
- Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
- Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
- Rossari Biotech Ltd
- Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
- Sumeru Industries Ltd
- Summit Securities Ltd
- Tata Communications Ltd
- Tips Music Ltd
- Tokyo Plast International Ltd
- Umiya Buildcon Ltd
- Univa Foods Ltd
- Urja Global Ltd
- Yash Chemex Ltd