Q2 results today: Axis Bank, IRFC, HDFC Life Insurance, 46 others on Oct 15

Q2FY26 company results: HDFC Asset Management Company, HDB Financial Services, Angel One, Tata Communications, and Delta Corp are also to release their July-September quarter earnings reports today

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are set to open higher today, supported by GIFT Nifty futures

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Axis Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDB Financial Services, Angel One, and Tata Communications are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q2FY26.
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Delta Corp, Emerald Finance, GTV Engineering, Heritage Foods, KEI Industries, Oberoi Realty, Quick Heal Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tips Music.

Tech Mahindra Q2 result highlights

Tech Mahindra’s Q2 net profit fell 4.5 per cent to ₹1,195 crore year-on-year but rose from ₹1,141 crore sequentially. Revenue grew 5.1 per cent to ₹13,995 crore, led by manufacturing and BFSI, contributing 18.1 per cent and 16.8 per cent of the top line, up 5.2 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively. 
 
 
Telecom, the largest segment, declined 2.2 per cent, while the auto business remains slow, with passenger cars showing modest stability.

Eternal (Zomato) Q2 results preview

Eternal Q2 preview: Analysts expect PAT to fall 61% YoY; revenue up 43%

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 15: Axis Bank, TechM, L&T Finance, Mishra Dhatu

GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway Q2 FY26 results: Profit down 46% at ₹7.4 cr, revenue up 12%

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra profit down 4.5%, sees limited impact from H-1B visa fees

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 result highlights

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q2FY26 net profit to ₹1,633 crore, driven by a 15.7 per cent growth in net interest income to ₹3,248 crore and a 34 per cent jump in treasury income to ₹120 crore.
 
Non-interest income grew 7 per cent to ₹845 crore. CASA ratio stood at 50.35 per cent. Asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.72 per cent and net NPA at 0.18 per cent, while provisions fell to ₹583 crore. Capital adequacy rose to 18.13 per cent. Domestic advances reached ₹2.53 trillion, with retail up 37.45 per cent and MSME advances up 3.4 per cent. Total deposits grew 12.13 per cent to ₹3.1 trillion.

Market overview for October 15

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are set to open higher today, supported by GIFT Nifty futures, which were up 68 points at 25,274 at 6:40 am.
 
Globally, investors are tracking Euro Area industrial production data, while in India, markets await RBI MPC minutes, trade figures, unemployment data, and passenger vehicle sales. 
Asia-Pacific markets gained despite Wall Street losses amid renewed US-China trade tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.93 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.8 per cent.
 
In the US, Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.16 per cent, Nasdaq falling 0.76 per cent, and the Dow Jones up 0.44 per cent, as investors balanced strong bank earnings, and Fed Chair Powell’s remarks.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 15

  1. Aelea Commodities Ltd
  2. Ador Welding Ltd
  3. Advik Capital Ltd
  4. Alka India Ltd
  5. Amal Ltd
  6. Angel One Ltd
  7. AXIS Bank Ltd
  8. Continental Securities Ltd
  9. Delta Corp Ltd
  10. Emerald Finance Ltd
  11. Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
  12. GSB Finance Ltd
  13. GTV Engineering Ltd
  14. Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd
  15. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
  16. HDB Financial Services Ltd
  17. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
  18. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  19. Heritage Foods Ltd
  20. Huhtamaki India Ltd
  21. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
  22. KEI Industries Ltd
  23. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
  24. Ksolves India Ltd
  25. L&T Finance Ltd
  26. Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
  27. MIC Electronics Ltd
  28. Morarka Finance Ltd
  29. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
  30. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
  31. Mysore Paper Mills Ltd
  32. National Fittings Ltd
  33. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
  34. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
  35. Oberoi Realty Ltd
  36. PAE Ltd
  37. Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
  38. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
  39. Rossari Biotech Ltd
  40. Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
  41. Sumeru Industries Ltd
  42. Summit Securities Ltd
  43. Tata Communications Ltd
  44. Tips Music Ltd
  45. Tokyo Plast International Ltd
  46. Umiya Buildcon Ltd
  47. Univa Foods Ltd
  48. Urja Global Ltd
  49. Yash Chemex Ltd
 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

