GAIL surges 8% to new lifetime high; joins Rs 1 trillion market-cap club

Thus far in the calendar year 2023, the stock has appreciated 59 per cent as compared to a 16 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex

GAIL India logo | Photo: Wikipedia
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Shares of GAIL (India) scaled a fresh peak on Friday and joined the Rs 1-trillion market capitalisation club. The stock of the state-owned gas transmission rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade.
The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 149.20 touched on December 15. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over four-fold today.

A combined 63.9 million equity shares of the company had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 01:35 PM.

Currently, GAIL's market captialsation stands at Rs 1 trillion, BSE data showed. So far in calendar year 2023 (CY23), the stock has appreciated 59 per cent as compared to a 16 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex.

GAIL, India is a natural gas transmission and distribution company.

Its activities range from natural gas transmission and distribution to processing (for fractionating LPG, propane, special boiling point [SBP] solvent, and pentane), transmission of LPG.

It is also engaged in production and marketing of petrochemicals like high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and leasing bandwidth in telecommunications.

Being the owner of the largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure in India, GAIL has leveraged its position to extend its presence in power, LNG regasification, city gas distribution (CGD), and exploration and production (E&P) through various equity and joint venture (JV) participations.

India is planning a network of LNG fueling stations along its 6,000-km-long golden quadrilateral highways, a move that would encourage thousands of truckers to switch to the cleaner fuel from polluting diesel.

GAIL is running a pilot project with Coal India (CIL), for retrofitting LNG kits in dumpers and putting together a plan and persuading all possible participants to help build an effective ecosystem for LNG-fueled vehicles in the country.

Analysts at ICICI Securities have a ‘buy’ rating on GAIL with a 12-month target price of Rs 188 per share.

The stock has finally managed to surpass its 2018 highs last month and made fresh life highs on the back of significant delivery-based buying.

“From the F&O front, the stock is already witnessing closure of open interest which has started declining after making highs near 18 crore shares. We expect it to remain in uptrend with continued closure in futures segment”, ICICI Securities said in a note.

It adds that GAIL's growing domestic gas supplies, LNG liquefaction capacity and expectations of relatively moderate pricing of the same, normalisation of LPG prices and some likely improvement in the petrochemical segment imply earnings from each key segment should steadily improve over the next 2-3 years. 

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsGAIL India

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

