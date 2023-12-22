Home / Markets / News / LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

A combined 4.25 million equity shares of the company have already changed hands in the first 20 minutes of trading on the NSE and BSE

LIC
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) hit a 19-month high of Rs 820.05 as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade supported by heavy volumes, after the Finance Ministry gave the company a one-time exemption from the 25 per cent public shareholding rule.

A combined 4.25 million equity shares of the company have already changed hands in the first 20 minutes of trading on the NSE and BSE, exchange data shows. The stock of the state-owned life insurer was quoting at its highest level since May 31, 2022. With today's gain, the stock has recovered 55 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 530.20 touched on March 29. It had hit a record high of Rs 918.95 on listing day i.e. May 17, 2022.

In an exchange filing, LIC said the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has decided in the public interest, to grant one-time exemption to Life Insurance Corporation of India to achieve 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) within 10 years from the date of listing i.e., till May 2032.

LIC listed on the bourses on May 17, 2022, and had to meet the 25 per cent MPS rule by 2027. However, it has received an extension of 10 years and would need to meet the criteria by May 2032.

At present, rules say a listed entity with a market cap of more than Rs 1 trillion needs to reach the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding threshold within five years of listing.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has a 'buy' rating on LIC with a target price of Rs 850 per share.

"LIC has levers in place to maintain its industry-leading position and ramp up growth in the highly profitable product segments (mainly Protection, Non-PAR, and Savings Annuity). However, changing gears for such a vast organisation requires a superior and well-thought out execution plan," it said.

The brokerage firm expects LIC to deliver a 3 per cent CAGR (decline in FY24 and a sharp recovery in FY25) in APE over FY23-25, thus enabling a 9 per cent value of new business (VNB) CAGR. It, however, expects operating RoEV to remain modest at 10.5 per cent, given its lower margin profile than private peers and a large EV base. LIC is trading at 0.6x FY24E EV, which appears reasonable, considering the gradual recovery in margin and diversification in the business mix.

"We cut our VNB estimates to factor in the decline in VNB margins. However, we raise our EV estimates owing to better-than expected equity market returns," MOFSL had said in its September quarter result update.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

