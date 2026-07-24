Gains for JSW Energy hinge on renewables execution, debt reduction

JSW Energy’s Q1FY27 results met or exceeded expectations on most metrics. Revenue was reported at ₹5,210 crore, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹2,870 crore, while adjusted net profit was ₹470 crore. Revenue was up 1 per cent Y-o-Y and 16 per cent Q-o-Q in Q1FY27. Consolidated EBITDA was up 3 per cent Y-o-Y (28 per cent Q-o-Q), with the EBITDA margin at 55 per cent. Adjusted net profit was down 37 per cent Y-o-Y. The company executed ₹10,150 crore of fund-raising, including ₹3,000 crore through a preferential allotment, ₹3,150 crore via a partial stake sale, and ₹4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The move reduced leverage.