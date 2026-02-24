D-St rout wipes out ₹5 trillion in M-cap amid AI fears, tariff tensions

The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE plunged by over ₹5 trillion on Tuesday, weighed down primarily by technology stocks and renewed tariff tensions.

The sell-off has also been compounded by weakness in US tech stocks and renewed uncertainty around enterprise tech spending, Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS, said. "Technically, the index is deeply oversold, but sentiment will stabilise only when clarity emerges on deal pipelines, pricing power, and how Indian IT firms reposition themselves in an AI-first environment."

Amid ongoing global uncertainties and heightened volatility, traders should adopt a cautious and selective approach, prioritising fundamentally strong stocks, especially during market dips, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said. "Avoid aggressive positioning at current levels. A fresh buying opportunity may emerge only after a decisive and sustained breakout above the 26,000 mark on the Nifty."

Geopolitical tensions also added to the uncertainty amid US-Iran tensions, ahead of the talks between the two countries on a possible nuclear deal, which will take place on Thursday, February 26, in Geneva.

==========

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)