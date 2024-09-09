Gala Precision Engg bucks market trend, lists at 42% premium on bourses

Gala Precision Engineering IPO listing today: Shares of Gala Precision Engineering made a robust debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, despite an otherwise weak market sentiment. Gala Precision Engineering shares listed at Rs 750 on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 41.77 per cent over their issue price of Rs 529.

On the NSE, the company's shares opened at Rs 721.10, a premium of 36.31 per cent over their issue price, on Monday.

