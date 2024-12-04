Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of Ganesh Infraworld shares is likely to get finalised today, Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, saw strong investor demand, with a subscription rate of 369 times. The Rs 98.58 crore SME offering was priced in a range of Rs 78–Rs 83 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment status The shares of Ganesh Infraworld are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE and Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment status on NSE https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Check Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment status on Link Intime India

Ganesh Infraworld IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The grey market premium (GMP) for Ganesh Infraworld shares remains strong. On Wednesday, the unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 78 over the upper price band of Rs 83, reflecting a GMP of 93.98 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market trends.

Ganesh Infraworld IPO expected listing price

Stock to Watch Today Shares of Ganesh Infraworld are set to debut on the NSE SME on Friday, December 6, 2024. Based on current grey market trends, the shares are expected to list around Rs 157.70, representing a premium of Rs 74.70 or 90 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.

It is important to note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has capped listing gains for SME stocks at 90 per cent of the issue price. However, since grey market activities are unregulated, the actual listing price may vary.

About Ganesh Infraworld

Ganesh Infraworld is a construction company offering end-to-end EPC services across India. The company specialises in industrial, civil, residential, and commercial building projects, as well as infrastructure developments. Its portfolio includes road, railway, power, and water distribution projects, with operations spanning multiple states.