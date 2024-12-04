Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Suraksha Diagnostic IPO shares is scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The three-day subscription window to bid for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO closed yesterday, receiving subdued participation from investors.

The Rs 846.25 crore public offering of Suraksha Diagnostic, available at a price band of Rs 420-441 with a lot size of 34 shares, received bids for 1,70,65,280 shares against the 1,34,32,533 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.27 times by the last date of subscription, as per BSE data.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO final subscription status

Qualified institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bids for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO, with a subscription rate of 1.74 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 1.41 times, and retail investors at 0.95 times.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status

The shares of Suraksha Diagnostic are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the unlisted shares of Suraksha Diagnostic has remained flat since the launch of its public offering. The company's shares were trading at Rs 443 in the grey markets, reflecting a premium of Rs 2, or 0.45 per cent, against the upper end of the IPO price band, revealed sources tracking unofficial markets.

Suraksha Diagnostic expected listing price

Shares of Suraksha Diagnostic are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, December 6, 2024. Taking current grey market trends into consideration, Suraksha Diagnostic shares may list at around Rs 443 (IPO GMP + Upper price band). However, this may change, given that the grey markets are unregulated.

About Suraksha Diagnostic

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Kolkata, Suraksha Diagnostic (SDL) is a provider of integrated diagnostic services catering to key regions in India, including West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya. The company offers a comprehensive range of pathology, radiology, and specialised diagnostic solutions.