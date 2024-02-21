Home / Markets / News / Gautam Chhaochharia appointed as UBS's head of global markets in India

Gautam Chhaochharia appointed as UBS's head of global markets in India

Chhaochharia began his stint at UBS as an analyst covering midcaps and became the head of research in 2013

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
Gautam Chhaochharia has been appointed UBS' head of global markets in India. In this new role, Chhaochharia will head the 
expa­nsion of UBS Global Market's presence in the Indian market. Earlier, he was the deputy head of APAC Research based in Hong Kong. Chhaochharia began his stint at UBS as an analyst covering midcaps and became the head of research in 2013. Before joining UBS, Chhaochharia worked as a portfolio manager in Singapore. Chhaochharia is a trained chartered accountant with an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. 

Topics :Gautam ChhaochhariaUBS IndiaFund analysis

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

