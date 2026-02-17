GE Power India shares extend rally, zoom 66% in 4 days on huge volume

GE Power India share price today

GE Power India continued its upward movement, as the stock hit a 19-month high at ₹552.05, and was locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past six trading days, the stock price of the company engaged in heavy electrical equipment business has zoomed 66 per cent from a level of ₹333.30 touched on February 11, 2026. With the past four days' rally, the market price of GE Power India has skyrocketed 182 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹196 touched on April 7, 2025.

Currently, the stock is at its highest level since July 2024. It touched a high of ₹646.55 on July 12, 2024. It had hit an all-time high of ₹1,109 on December 6, 2007. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 11.99 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were a combined pending buy orders for around 200,000 shares on these exchanges, the data shows. GE Power India Q3 results, management commentary In the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), GE Power India’s revenue increased by 22 per cent to ₹386 crore from ₹317 crore in Q3FY25 driven by operational volume and one-off settlements i.e. Jaypee Bina & Nigrie– ₹25 crore- Solapur LD waiver–₹22 crore.

The company’s profit before tax and exceptional items from continuing operations for the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) increased to ₹130.93 crore, compared to ₹23.47 crore in Q3FY25 and ₹46.10 crore in Q2FY26. The company said, QoQ increase in profit was supported by improved profitability in core services, provision release from settlement with BHEL (₹37 crore), Jaypee and Solapur LD waiver. As on December 31, 2025, GE Power India net cash position stood at ₹657 crore, as against ₹443 crore at the end of March 31, 2025. The management said execution discipline and operational excellence have continued to drive meaningful margin expansion across the company’s core services and upgrade businesses. With a focused portfolio, improving margins and a healthy order book, the management said the company is well positioned for building momentum.

Meanwhile, as on December 31, 2025, the company's order backlog stood at ₹1,670.60 crore down by 38.3 per cent compared to ₹2,706 crore in Q3FY25 of continuing operations driven by termination of two Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) EP contracts, Jaypee Bina and Nigrie amounting to ₹775 crore, the company said. Looking to 2026, the management in the Q2 earnings conference call had said they anticipate 2.5 per cent acceleration fuelled by industrial recovery and moderated renewable penetration. Ministry of Environment and Forest and the climate change revised the notification, limiting flue gas desulfurization installation to about 30 gigawatts of India's thermal power plants by December 2027 and December 2028 progressively, while taking the Category C plants, which are more or less like 70 gigawatts out of the scope of the policy.